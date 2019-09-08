Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 9th:
- Mixed US August report failed to impress. Fed’ head Powell maintained its hawkish stance on economic growth Friday. Mixed end of the week for the greenback, stronger against European rivals, easing sharply against commodity-linked currencies.
- EUR/USD barely holding above 1.1000 ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting next Thursday, the main event of this week.
- Brexit turmoil continues. On Saturday, Amber Rudd, the Conservative Whip, resigned to the cabinet and surrendered her position, saying that the government is mostly focused on preparing for a no-deal Brexit, adding that she does “longer believe leaving with a deal is the government's main objective," accusing PM Johnson of an assault on democracy after he expelled 21 Conservative members. UK Parliament to keep on discussing Brexit this Monday.
- Chinese data released over the weekend showed that the country’s Trade Balance in August posted a smaller-than-expected surplus of $34.84B, while imports were down by 5.6% and exports contracted 1.0%. The trade surplus with the US narrowed to $26.95B from $27.97B in the previous month, all of which a result of the trade conflict between the two countries.
- Gold kept retreating amid risk-on mood. Crude oil prices advanced for the same reason.
- Cryptocurrencies recovered modestly after a sharp decline Friday. Bitcoin continues behaving like a safe-haven asset.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Three-wave pullback suggest bulls
EURUSD made a five rise into a new impulse from the 1.0936 area, which is a sign of a change in trend. A five-wave move with no overlaps suggests where the trend is going, and in our case this is to the upside.
GBP/USD: Final stage of blocking no-deal Brexit may propel the pound higher
GBP/USD has rebounded as the opposition moved to block a hard Brexit. The final stages of blocking a no-deal Brexit are eyed. Early September's daily chart is pointing to further losses.
USD/JPY: Can optimism prevail? Trade comments and the consumer hold the key
USD/JPY has extended its gains after the US and China scheduled talks. Trade developments, retail sales, and inflation figures stand out. Experts see short-term gains and a fall afterward.
Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $30 on Thursday and extended slide to a fresh two-week low of $1,502 earlier today pressured by the upbeat market sentiment.
NFP Quick Analysis: Americans get a big raise – USD may follow
The US reported an increase of 130K jobs in August and wage growth up 0.4% MoM. Upbeat wage rises encourage the Fed, which may see inflationary pressure. A small rate cut is already priced in, and the dollar has room to rise.