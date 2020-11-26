Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 27:

The American dollar is the weakest currency across the FX board heading into a quiet Friday. The US celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday, with tinned volumes resulting in major pairs consolidating weekly gains against its US rival.

EUR/USD hit 1.1940 but retreated on tepid German data. GBP/USD flirted with 1.3400, but decreasing chances of a post-Brexit deal undermined the advance. UK Chancellor Sunak said this Thursday that the UK should not be stretching for a Brexit deal at any cost, somehow cooling hopes for a post-Brexit trade deal.

Asian equities advanced, while European ones closed with modest losses.

AstraZeneca announced they could run a new global trial to evaluate the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine candidate, to assess the performance of the lower dosage separate from the trial that is already underway in the US. The spread of the virus is out of control in the US. In Europe, there are modest improvements in the numbers but the continent is far from having controlled the second wave.

The US is not officially on holiday on Friday, but limited activity is to be expected.