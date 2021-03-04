Forex Today: Powell powers the dollar.. and yields

What you need to know on Friday, March 5:
The American dollar soared as US Treasury yields reached fresh one-year highs following words from Federal Reserve’s head, Jerome Powell. As he repeated several times, he noted that they are “a low way” from their goals. Regarding rates, he said that the outlook is becoming more positive, but remarked that “sustained” progress towards the Fed’s goals is needed for policymakers to change the current monetary policy. When asked about the recent run in yields, Powell said that they would be worried about “disorderly market conditions,” but repeated that they won’t hike rates until inflation runs above 2% for some time.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note is at 1.55% as the day comes to an end. Wall Street plummeted, with the three major indexes losing over 2% at some point, albeit bouncing some ahead of the close.
The EUR/USD pair plunged to the 1.1960 area, approaching February’s low at 1.1951. The GBP/USD struggles around 1.3900.
Commodity-linked currencies lost ground yet to a lesser extend. Despite spot gold fell sub-1,700, the AUD/USD pair held above 0.7700, helped by equities bouncing off lows.
The USD/CAD traded within familiar levels, as the greenback’s momentum was partially offset by oil strength. The black gold soared to fresh one-year highs, as the OPEC+ is reportedly close to agreeing to leave output unchanged in April. WTI hit $64.83 a barrel, while Brent gained over 4.5%.
The USD/JPY pair trades near 108.00, ignoring Wall Street and following yields.
The focus now shifts to US Nonfarm Payrolls out this Friday.
Here is how Bitcoin whales watching can help anticipate BTC price action
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounced from 0.7700 but remains under strong pressure
The American dollar is the overall winner after US Fed’s head, Jerome Powell, sent yields to fresh one-year highs. AUD/USD at risk of accelerating its slump.
EUR/USD nears February low as Fed's Powell not concerned about yields
EUR/USD is under strong selling pressure and nearing February monthly low at 1.1951 as Powell's words send US Treasury yields to fresh one-year highs, which in turn, boost the greenback. Wall Street in sell-off mode.
XAU/USD bears back in play on Fed's Powell, eyeing $1,698
Gold is on the way to test the bull's commitments at the $1,700 level on Powell. US yields and dollar get a boost from a lack of guidance on inflation for the bond market.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).