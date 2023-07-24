Forex Today: PMI surveys kickstart all-important central bank week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, July 24:
Financial markets stay relatively calm early Monday and major currency pairs trade near the previous week's closing levels. S&P Global will release preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys for Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the US later. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index will also be featured in the US economic docket ahead of this week's critical central bank policy meetings.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a two-week losing streak and gained more than 1% last week, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 3.8%. In the European morning, the DXY consolidates its gains near 101.00 and the 10-year yield hold steady at around 3.8%. Following the mixed action seen in Wall Street, US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged on the day in the early European session.
During the Asian trading hours, China state planner National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced that they will "guide and strengthen financing support for private-invested projects." The Shanghai Composite remains on track to end the day with small losses.
The data from Australia showed that the S&P Global Composite PMI declined to 48.3 in July from 50.1 in June, revealing a contraction in the private sector's business activity. AUD/USD edged lower toward 0.6700 following this data before recovering modestly in the European morning.
Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI in Japan declined to 49.4 in July and the Services PMI stood unchanged at 52.1. In the meantime, "the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is likely to revise inflation projections up," said Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda ahead of Friday's policy announcements. After having gained nearly 300 pips, USD/JPY moves up and down in a tight channel at around 141.50 on Monday.
EUR/USD held steady on Friday and ended the week slightly above 1.1100. The pair moves sideways below 1.1150 ahead of PMI releases. In Spain, the center-right Popular Party won the snap election but fell short of gaining a parliamentary majority.
GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase above 1.2850 on Monday after having closed every day of the previous week in negative territory.
Despite the downward correction seen in the second half of the previous week, Gold posted small weekly gains. XAU/USD trades in a very narrow range at around $1,960 in the European morning.
Bitcoin failed to end the week above $30,000 despite having climbed above that level on Sunday. BTC/USD was last seen losing nearly 1% on the day at around $29,800. Ethereum rose more than 1% on Sunday but already erased the majority of those gains, returning below $1,900 on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1100 after dismal German PMIs
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.1100 in the European session on Monday. The data from Germany showed that HCOB Composite PMI dropped to 48.3 in early July from 50.6 in June, revealing a contraction in private sector's business activity.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2900, eyes on UK, US PMIs
GBP/USD recovers early lost ground to head toward the 1.2900 area in early Europe on Monday. Traders stay on tenterhooks ahead of the key Fed rate decision this week. However, the UK and US S&P Global preliminary PMIs will be eyed for fresh trading impetus.
Gold price stabilizes as Fed likely to resume interest-rate hiking cycle in July
Gold price trades directionless around $1,960.00 as investors await Fed policy for further guidance. One more interest- rate hike from the Fed is widely expected to return the United States' stubborn inflation to 2%.
History shows why investors should pay close attention to Dogecoin price now
Dogecoin price has remained bearish since May 2021, with the exception of a massive bullish move in October 2022. Despite the scale of this move, it was undone and DOGE went back to being bearish.
A week packed with earnings and central bank decisions
Last week ended on a caution note after the first earnings from Big Tech companies were not bad, but not good enough to further boost an already impressive rally so far this year.