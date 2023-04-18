Forex Today: Mood improves modestly on upbeat Chinese data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, April 18:
The market sentiment seems to have improved slightly in response to robust macroeconomic data releases from China early Tuesday. In turn, the US Dollar struggles to build on Monday's gains and US stock index futures trade modestly higher. Building Permits and Housing Starts data will be featured in the US economic docket. Statistics Canada will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for March later in the day. Investors will continue to keep an eye on central bank speak.
China's economy expanded by an annualized rate of 4.5% in the first quarter, much stronger than the 2.9% growth recorded in the last quarter of 2022. This reading also came in better than analysts' estimate for an expansion of 4%. Additionally, Industrial Production expanded by 3.9% and Retail Sales rose by 10.6% on a yearly basis, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.4%.
After having declined toward 1.0900 on Monday, EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0950 early Tuesday. ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment for the Eurozone and Germany will be released in the European session.
The UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate ticked up to 3.8% in February. In the same period, the annual wage inflation, as measured by the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, grew by 6.6% and surpassed the market forecast of 6.25%. Moreover, the Average Earnings Including Bonus rose by 5.9%, matching January's print. GBP/USD reversed its direction on Tuesday and reclaimed 1.2400.
The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) April 4 policy meeting revealed that policymakers actively considered one more rate hike before deciding to pause. "Members agreed there was a stronger case to pause at this meeting and reassess the need for further tightening at future meetings," the publication further read. Hawkish tone of the RBA's minutes helped AUD/USD gain traction and the pair was last seen rising nearly 0.5% on the day at 0.6730.
Annual CPI in Canada is forecast to decline to 4.3% in March from 5.2% in February. The Core CPI is expected to edge lower to 4.2% in the same period from 4.7%. Following Monday's recovery, USD/CAD stays under modest bearish pressure early Tuesday and trades below 1.3400.
Gold price closed in negative territory on Monday pressured by rising US Treasury bond yields. XAU/USD seems to have found its footing early Tuesday and was last seen trading slightly above $2,000.
USD/JPY is struggling to build on Monday's gains and trades in a relatively tight channel above 134.00 on Tuesday.
Bitcoin lost nearly 3% on Monday and declined below $30,000. BTC/USD stages a recovery but remains below that key level in the European morning. Ethereum registered losses on Monday but managed to shake off the bearish pressure early Tuesday. At the time of press, ETH/USD was up more than 1% on the day at $2,100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
