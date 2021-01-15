Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 15:
Markets are on the back foot after Biden hinted about tax hikes while introducing stimulus. The safe-haven dollar is edging higher despite Powell's pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative. US retail sales, consumer confidence, and other figures compete with coronavirus figures for impact on markets.
Fiscal stimulus: President-elect Joe Biden presented a $1.9 trillion relief package as expected. The scope of the plan – the first of a two-pronged approach – was already priced in by markets. Moreover, the incoming Commander-in-Chief talked about people "paying their fair share" and investors are concerned about rate hikes. It is also unclear how much of the plan can be approved as Democrats have thin majorities in Congress.
Monetary stimulus: Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, clarified that rate hikes are not coming anytime soon, nor is tapering of bond-buys. US Treasury yields are on the back foot, weighing on the greenback until the market mood soured.
Gold has been clinging to $1,850, edging higher amid prospects of more fiscal and monetary stimulus.
US data: Weekly jobless claims badly disappointed with a leap to 965,000, the highest since the summer, and a result of coronavirus, which continues raging in the US. The focus now shifts to the consumer. Retail Sales figures for December are forecast to have remained mostly unchanged after falling in November.
See US Retail Sales August Preview: Surprising facts on retail sales
Industrial output has likely continued its upward march, as the sector is less impacted by the virus. Finally, the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index statistics for January will likely show a small decline.
See US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Expectations look rich, dollar could receive a (second) blow
UK: Britain is set to further accelerate its vaccination campaign next week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure from a group of MPs pushing to loosen the lockdown. The recent measures are beginning to bear fruit, as cases are declining.
Virus strains: Britain banned travel from South America and Portugal amid concerns about a new, Brazilian variant. Scientists are unsure if current immunizations are efficient against this new strain, which has ravaged the Amazonian city of Manaus.
Coronavirus: Statistics, herd immunity, vaccine calendar and impact on financial markets and currencies
Europe: France has announced an early nighttime curfew to enhance social distancing and curb the spread of the virus. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is mulling tightening restrictions as cases and deaths remain elevated. Spanish regions are also imposing new limits in the wake of a post-holidays wave.
Merkel's CDU party will choose a new leader over the weekend, with moderate Armin Laschet competing with more populist Friedrich Merz. Another candidate is Norbert Röttgen, which could be a compromise one. The country's general elections are due only in September.
Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin has been retreating from $40,000, suffering a down day after advancing on Thursday.
Five factors moving the US dollar in 2021 and not necessarily to the downside
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces from the lows as UK GDP beats with -2.6%
GBP/US has bounced off the lows but still trades below 1.37. The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November, better than estimated. The UK is ramping up its vaccination campaign and PM Johnson is pressured to ease the lockdown.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD has fallen below 1.2150 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground in response to Biden's stimulus presentation, which failed to reveal new measures and may consist of tax hikes. The Fed's dovish pledge weighed on the greenback earlier. US retail sales are eyed.
Gold stuck in range around $1850 after Biden, ahead of US data
Gold keeps the range play intact near $1850, divided between broad US dollar rebound and tumbling Treasury yields. The metal remains underpinned by dovish Fed Chair Powell and President-elect Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. US data awaited.
Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed
Markets are on the back foot after Biden hinted about tax hikes while introducing stimulus. The safe-haven dollar is edging higher despite Powell's pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative.
DXY sees little action as US President-elect Joe Biden unveils coronavirus rescue plan
The dollar index trades largely unchanged on the day near 90.25. The US President-elect Joe Biden unveils the coronavirus rescue plan, promises support to small businesses. The bond markets, too, are seeing little action.