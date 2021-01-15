- Sales expected to be flat in the holiday shopping season.
- Control Group forecast to improve to 0.2% from -0.5%.
- Target reported strong sales in November and December.
- Payroll losses in December may have curtailed spending.
Americans are normally among the most optimistic of people but the long pandemic year of 2020 capped by job losses in December may have finally dented consumers' habitual ebullience.
Retail Sales are forecast to be flat in December after falling 1.1% in November and 0.1% in October. Control Group Sales are are predicted to climb 0.2% after falling 0.5% in November and 0.1% in October. Sales ex-autos are projected to decline 0.1% in December following drops of 0.9% in November and 0.1% in October.
Retail sales and the holiday season
After the unprecedented 22.9% plunge in consumption during the lock down months of March and April, sales recovered 26.6% in May and June. In the five months since sales have been essentially normal, averaging 0.38% a month.
The holiday selling season has over the years expanded to three months, November, December and January. Stores offer discounts early in November, last minute deals in December and the January white sale tradition goes back to the 1950s.
Over the past ten years sales have been negative in December twice, in 2018 and 2014. The entire three-month period has been negative three times in a decade, 2018, 2014 and 2013.
The danger this year is that many retail stores are at the edge of failure after a year of pandemic closures, reduced traffic and burgeoning on-line competition. It is unknown how many will close if the holiday season is weak.
Retail Sales
Target sales
The discount chain Target reported that comparable sales in November and December rose 17.2% from a year earlier. Receipts at the company's stores climbed 4.2%, the firm's online sales more than doubled at 102%.
Target is one of the stores that has has benefited from the pandemic as its 1,900 locations have remained open throughout and its vast array of goods has made it single source for consumers of items that normally would have been purchased in several places.
Target's success is likely not predictive of the overall retail sector.
Retail sales and employment
Retail Sales are a bellwether for consumer outlook but they are also an indicator for hiring in the sector.
The potential fall in consumption could not happen at a worse time for the retail industry. Many stores depend on the November and December holiday season for most or all of their annual profits.
If sales are disappointing or the entire three-month period is negative, with many stores at their failure point after a year of government mandated closures, another round of layoffs and unemployment is inevitable.
NFP and Initial Claims
Hiring faltered in November falling to 336,000 from 610,000 in October leaving 44% of the 22.16 million payroll losses in April and May still unemployed. The rise in Initial Jobless Claims from a 740,000 average in November to 837,000 in December did predict the retreat of payrolls, which shed 140,000.
Claims were on par at 790,000 in the first week of January but the jump to 965,000 in the following week 8 is the highest total for unemployment requests in 20 weeks. If claims continue at this level further payroll losses are very likely.
Initial Jobless Claims
Conclusion and the dollar
The series of lockdowns and closures begun in November and December have sent the labor market into reverse. Consumer sentiment has also stalled well below its range of the last four years. Layoffs and a bitter election are a poor inspiration for a expansive consumer.
The dollar has been supported by rising US interest rates. The 10-year Treasury closed at 1.129 on Thursday. With a massive stimulus package on its way from Congress December's Retail Sales will not make more than a ripple.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bullish Reverse H&S in the making
AUD/USD bulls are in charge and are carving out a bullish Reverse Head & Shoulders. Current support is fortified with old resistance and the 50% mean reversion level.
DXY sees little action as US President-elect Joe Biden unveils coronavirus rescue plan
The dollar index trades largely unchanged on the day near 90.25. The US President-elect Joe Biden unveils the coronavirus rescue plan, promises support to small businesses. The bond markets, too, are seeing little action.
XAU/USD rallies modestly as Powell plays down taper talk
Gold trades higher by about 0.2% or just under $5. Lending support to the precious metal was dovish-sounding remarks from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, as well as a mild pick-up in inflation expectations.
Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact
The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.
EUR/USD taking on resistance with USD weakness following Fed Powell
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.2157 having travelled between a range of 1.2111 and 1.2179 on the day so far, catching a bid on Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's remarks.