Forex Today: Markets remain calm to start the week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 22:
Major currency pairs trade in familiar ranges early Monday as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of this week's key macroeconomic events. The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases. Germany's Bundesbank will release its monthly report during the European trading hours and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce monetary policy decisions in the Asian session on Tuesday.
The US Dollar (USD) Index fluctuates in a tight channel above 103.00 after gaining nearly 1% in the previous week, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield sits above 4%. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade modestly higher to start the week.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.12%
|-0.11%
|0.05%
|0.16%
|-0.03%
|0.21%
|0.00%
|EUR
|0.11%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|0.26%
|0.07%
|0.32%
|0.12%
|GBP
|0.10%
|-0.02%
|0.14%
|0.26%
|0.07%
|0.32%
|0.10%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|0.13%
|-0.06%
|0.18%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|-0.17%
|-0.28%
|-0.28%
|-0.11%
|-0.20%
|0.05%
|-0.15%
|JPY
|0.03%
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.08%
|0.22%
|0.26%
|0.03%
|NZD
|-0.21%
|-0.33%
|-0.32%
|-0.18%
|-0.05%
|-0.25%
|-0.21%
|CHF
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|-0.11%
|0.03%
|0.14%
|-0.05%
|0.19%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Pressured by the broad-based USD strength, EUR/USD closed in negative territory last week. While speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Friday, European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde refrained from commenting on the near-term monetary policy outlook but noted that inflation was coming down in the Eurozone and worldwide. Early Monday, the pair holds steady at around 1.0900.
USD/JPY touched its highest level since late November at 148.80 on Friday but erased its gains to end the day flat, slightly above 148.00. The pair moves up and down in a narrow channel near the weekly closing level. Previewing the potential impact of the BoJ event on the pair, "if the BoJ makes it clear that it does not intend to change its expansionary course for the time being – which we believe is likely – USD/JPY could rise a little further," said analysts at Commerzbank.
After posting marginal losses in the previous week, GBP/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase at around 1.2700 on Monday. Services and Manufacturing PMIs on Wednesday will be the next important data releases from the UK.
Despite recovering on Thursday and Friday, Gold lost nearly 1% in the previous week. XAU/USD stays on the back foot early Monday and was last seen losing nearly 0.5% on the day at around $2,020.
AUD/USD posted losses for the third consecutive week and spent the Asian session trading in a tight band below 0.6600 on Monday. National Australia Bank will release Business Conditions and Business Confidence data for December on Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
