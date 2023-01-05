Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 5:
The US Dollar holds its ground against its major rivals early Thursday as investors seem to have moved to the sidelines ahead of key macroeconomic data releases. The hawkish tone seen in the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting also provides support to the currency with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering above 3.7% following a two-day slide. Trade balance data from Germany and November Producer Price Index figures for the Eurozone will be featured in the European economic docket. Later in the day, the ADP will publish the monthly private sector employment report for the US. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Goods Trade Balance data will be looked upon for fresh impetus in the second half of the day as well.
The risk-positive market environment made it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand on Wednesday. In the American session, however, the ISM's Manufacturing PMI report showed that employment in the manufacturing sector grew unexpectedly in December. Furthermore, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that there were nearly 10.5 million job openings on the last business of November, compared to the market expectation of 10 million. The upbeat employment-related data helped the US Dollar shake off the bearish pressure.
Meanwhile, the FOMC said in the minutes of its December meeting that most participants agreed that it would take "substantially more evidence" of progress to confirm that inflation is on the downward path. The publication also reminded investors that policymakers want to make sure that markets don't see the slower pace of rate hikes as preparation for a policy pivot. The US Dollar Index erased a large portion of its daily losses and closed above 104.00 on Wednesday before going into a consolidation phase on Thursday.
EUR/USD snapped a two-day losing streak on Wednesday. The pair fluctuates in a narrow channel slightly above 1.0600 in the European morning. It's worth noting that Euro Stoxx 50 Futures are trading flat on the day, reflecting the cautious market stance.
GBP/USD gained nearly 100 pips on Wednesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. At the time of press, the pair was moving up and down near 1.2050. The Times reported late Wednesday that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was planning to announce a minimum strike legislation on Thursday.
USD/JPY trades modestly lower on the day below 132.50 early Thursday after having added more than 150 pips on Wednesday. Citing three sources familiar with its thinking, Reuters reported on Thursday that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is likely to raise fiscal 2022 and 2023 forecasts for the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) in its new quarterly projections.
USD/CAD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase slightly below 1.3500 after having suffered heavy losses on Wednesday. Crude oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday after OPEC's output reportedly rose by 120,000 barrels per day in December despite production target cuts. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate lost more than 5% and settled near $73 on Wednesday. Crude oil's poor performance, however, had little to no impact on the Canadian Dollar's performance.
Gold price registered strong gains for the second straight day on Wednesday and registered its highest daily close in nearly 7 months slightly above $1,850. XAU/SD stays realatively quiet on Thursday amid the modest rebound witnessed in the 10-year US T-bond yield.
Bitcoin climbed to $17,000 on Wednesday but struggled to clear that level. BTC/USD was last seen trading flat on the day at around $16,850. Ethereum gathered bullish momentum and touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,272 on Wednesday before retreating to the $1,250 area on Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downside to near 1.0600 as investors turn anxious ahead of US NFP
The EUR/USD pair witnessed selling pressure after failing to surpass the crucial resistance of 1.0630. The major currency pair has slipped to near the round-level support of 1.0600 as the risk appetite of the market participants has trimmed.
GBP/USD: Upside looks favored amid inventory accumulation around 1.2050
The Cable is displaying a sideways auction ahead of US Employment data. Investors’ risk appetite has trimmed as S&P500 futures are facing immense heat. The RSI (14) has slipped into the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates a consolidation ahead.
Gold continues its subdued performance around $1,850, US NFP in focus
Gold price has failed to capitalize on a firmer rally to near $1,860.00 and has corrected gradually to near $1,850.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is likely to continue its lackluster performance till the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
XRP price could retest $0.371 as this on-chain metric records a huge uptick
XRP price is consolidating midway through its recent breakout. XRP price shows a tight consolidation after a recent upswing, indicating that it is building up momentum for its next up-leg. Investors need to be patient and allow Ripple bulls to make their move.
Monetary lags and the acute recession of 2023
Fed Chair Jerome Powell remains unimpressed with the reduction of the rate of inflation; down to 7.1% in November, from 9.1% June. The Summary of Economic Projections shows a desire of the Fed to increase their forecast for the Fed Funds Rate to 5% in 2023.