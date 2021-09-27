Forex Today: Markets extend gains after German elections, ahead of US data, Fed speeches

Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 27:
The market mood remains upbeat after the SPD came on top in Germany's elections, as expected and as the Evergrande crisis is moving out of sight. Several Fed members will speak after last week's explicit taper signal and Durable Goods Orders are of interest.
Germany: Finance minister Olaf Scholz is on course to lead Europe's largest economy. after his center-left SPD came on top in Germany's federal elections. He will have to collaborate with kingmakers FDP and the Greens, which differ on several critical issues.
Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party may still lead to remain in power but would also need to collaborate with the kingmarkers. Talks to form a new government are set to last for long months. The probable participation of the business-friendly FDP soothes markets fearing substantial regulation. Moreover, the ex-communist Die Linke party has barely entered parliament and a strictly left-leaning coalition is not feasible.
EUR/USD is rising above 1.17. Apart from reactions to the German elections, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak. The ECB is set to phase out one bond-buying scheme, the PEPP, but ramp up another, the APP.
Evergrande: China's highly indebted property developer continues struggling to pay its dues but the company's efforts and Beijing's massive liquidity injections seem to have convinced investors that the crisis will remain local rather than systemic. Last week's recovery in global stocks was substantially tied to calm on that front. S&P 500 futures are up.
Fed speeches: John Williams, Lael Brainard, and Charles Evans of the Federal Reserve are slated to speak on Monday, several days after the bank's taper announcement. Fed Chair Powell indicated a reduction in bond-buying is coming in November and would end by mid-2022.He will testify on Tuesday.
The move was well-received by markets and supported the dollar. Gold is recovering, changing hands above $1,750.
The Fed wins another round, but the endgame has not changed
Debt ceiling: American lawmakers have yet to make progress on raising the preventing default by raising the debt ceiling. A showdown is due in Congress on this sensitive issue which markets are currently dismissing. The fate of the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill is also set to be sealed, potentially on Thursday.
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.37 after the Bank of England hinted it could raise rates in response to rising inflation – and could do that before concluding its bond-buying scheme. Two members voted for an early end to debt purchases. BPE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks late in the day.
Britain is facing a potential drying-up of fuel at gas stations due to a Brexit-related shortage of truck drivers.
US Durable Goods Orders figures for August stand out on the economic calendar. An increase in both headline and core figures is on the cards.
US Durable Goods Orders August Preview: Retail Sales have led the way
Cryptocurrencies have been rising, with Bitcoin trading around $44,000, Ethereum above $3,100 and ADA at around $2.25. Enthusiasts are dismissing China's announcement that all digital assets would be considered illicit financial activity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains cautious above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.1700, better bid amid the dollar weakness, as the risk appetite returns on receding China Evergrande fears and the US stimulus optimism. Germany’s election results show a narrow win for SPDs but a coalition wrangling looms, capping the upside in the pair. US Durable Goods, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD licks its wounds below 1.3700 as Brexit underpins UK energy crisis
GBP/USD remains on the back below 1.3700, as Brexit concerns outweigh the market’s optimism. UK PM Johnson to consider using army to overcome petrol crisis, Britain suspends competition laws. Brexit results in workforce problems.
Gold battles $1,760 hurdle as USD pullback fades ahead of US data
Gold floats around $1,760, up 0.50% intraday, during the second consecutive daily upside ahead of Monday’s European session start. In doing so, the metal cheers US dollar weakness amid the risk-on mood.
Shiba Inu price looks south towards $0.0000060 as technicals favor SHIB bears
Amidst an underlying downbeat mood across the crypto market, Shiba Inu extends the bearish momentum into the third straight day on Sunday. SHIB price maintains this week’s range trade, consolidating the corrective pullback from three-month tops of $0.00000950.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.