Forex Today: Major pairs stabilize ahead of key PMI data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, April 23:
Major currency pair fluctuate in relatively tight channels early Tuesday as investors await key data releases. S&P Global will publish preliminary April Manufacturing and Services PMI data for the Eurozone, the UK and the US later in the day. The US economic docket will also feature New Home Sales data for March.
The US Dollar (USD) Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged. Following a mixed opening to the day, Wall Street's main indexes gained traction and registered strong daily gains, making it difficult for the USD to gather strength. The USD Index extends its sideways grind slightly above 106.00 early Tuesday and US stock index futures trade flat. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates above 4.6% after posting small losses on Monday.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.25%
|-0.27%
|-0.38%
|0.07%
|-0.22%
|0.20%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|0.16%
|-0.35%
|-0.47%
|-0.01%
|-0.31%
|0.10%
|GBP
|-0.25%
|-0.16%
|-0.51%
|-0.63%
|-0.18%
|-0.48%
|-0.05%
|CAD
|0.25%
|0.35%
|0.51%
|-0.12%
|0.32%
|0.03%
|0.43%
|AUD
|0.39%
|0.49%
|0.64%
|0.11%
|0.46%
|0.17%
|0.60%
|JPY
|-0.06%
|0.04%
|0.19%
|-0.33%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.13%
|NZD
|0.22%
|0.32%
|0.46%
|-0.05%
|-0.15%
|0.28%
|0.42%
|CHF
|-0.18%
|-0.09%
|0.06%
|-0.44%
|-0.56%
|-0.12%
|-0.40%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The data from Australia showed in the Asian session that the Judo Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 49.9 in April's flash estimate from 47.3 in March. The Services PMI edged slightly lower to 54.2 from 54.4 in the same period. After closing in positive territory on Monday, AUD/USD showed no reaction to these and entered a consolidation phase at around 0.6450.
Australian Dollar stays calm amid a firmer US Dollar, PMI eyed.
EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow range at around 1.0650 following Monday's indecisive action. HCOB Composite PMI in Germany rose to 50.5 in early April from 47.7 in March.
GBP/USD remained under bearish pressure and touched a multi-month low of 1.2300 before staging a modest rebound in the American session on Monday. The pair was last seen trading slightly below 1.2350.
USD/JPY ended the first trading day of the week virtually unchanged. The pair remains stuck in an extremely tight channel slightly below 155.00 early Tuesday. Japan's Weighted Median Inflation Index, a key measure of the country’s trend inflation, rose at its slowest pace in 11 months to 1.3% in March, the latest data published by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) showed on Tuesday. Commenting on the policy outlook, "our basic stance is that we will look at moves in trend inflation to achieve our price goal, and take a data-dependent approach in setting policy," Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said.
Gold staged a deep correction on Monday and registered its biggest one-day loss of the year, falling over 2.5%. XAU/USD stays under persistent bearish pressure early Tuesday and declines toward $2,300.
Economic Indicator
S&P Global Composite PMI
The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging US private-business activity in the manufacturing and services sector. The data is derived from surveys to senior executives. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the private economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.Read more.
Last release: Wed Apr 03, 2024 13:45
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 52.1
Consensus: -
Previous: 52.2
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0700 after Germany and EU PMI data
EUR/USD gains traction and rises toward 1.0700 in the European session on Monday. HCOB Composite PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone came in better than expected, providing a boost to the Euro. Focus shifts US PMI readings.
GBP/USD regains 1.2350 ahead of UK PMIs
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2350 in the European session, as the US Dollar comes under fresh selling pressure on improving risk sentiment. The further upside in the pair could be capped, as traders await the UK PMI reports for fresh trading impetus.
Gold price flirts with $2,300 amid receding safe-haven demand, reduced Fed rate cut bets
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains under heavy selling pressure for the second straight day on Tuesday and languishes near its lowest level in over two weeks, around the $2,300 mark heading into the European session.
PENDLE price soars 10% after Arthur Hayes’ optimism on Pendle derivative exchange
Pendle is among the top performers in the cryptocurrency market today, posting double-digit gains. Its peers in the altcoin space are not as forthcoming even as the market enjoys bullish sentiment inspired by Bitcoin price.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Economic expansion set to keep momentum in April
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI are both expected to come in at 52 in April’s flash estimate, highlighting an ongoing expansion in the private sector’s economic activity.