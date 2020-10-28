Forex Today: Lockdown fears, election uncertainty grip markets, Bitcoin hits 33-month high

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 28:
The market mood remains damp as Germany, France, and possibly the UK are mulling new restrictions as coronavirus cases spiral. Tension is rising ahead of the elections and their implications for stimulus. The Bank of Canada is set to leave rates unchanged, and Bitcoin is grabbing attention by hitting the highest since January 2018.
COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are surging in Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation later in the day and a monthlong strict lockdown is mulled after a nighttime curfew failed to stem the disease. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also considering harsher restrictions. EUR/USD slipped below 1.18 late on Tuesday.
UK: The Telegraph reports that experts are pushing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce another lockdown, yet there are disagreements within the cabinet. Brexit talks are at "a most difficult point" according to EU Council President Charles Michel. GBP/USD has been holding up above 1.30.
US Elections: President Donald Trump continues trailing rival Joe Biden, yet the president seems to gain ground in the critical battleground state of Florida. Over 70 million Americans – more than half of the 2016 total vote count – have already cast their ballots, Markets want a clear outcome, preferably a "blue wave" that would swiftly approve a multi-trillion stimulus bill. Rising uncertainty and tensions are weighing on markets.
More 2020 US Election: Polling, history and the submerged Trump vote
AUD/USD has been edging higher after inflation figures for the third quarter marginally beat expectations. Melbourne is gradually emerging from its lockdown.
The Bank of Canada is set to leave its interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and publish new forecasts in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report. Governor Tiff Macklem and his colleagues will likely address the impact of covid concerns on the economy.
See BOC Preview: Covid concerns set to outweigh recovery optimism and crush CAD
Bitcoin is trading near $14,000, the highest since January 2018. The leading cryptocurrency has been on a rising trajectory for several months. Ethereum is lagging behind.
Oil prices are on the back foot, with WTI changing hands below $38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI slumps 4% to fresh three-week lows sub-$38 amid coronavirus fears
WTI dives on demand concerns as coronavirus cases surge in the EU. Potential lockdowns in Germany, France hit risk sentiment. API crude stocks build raise oversupply fears, EIA data in focus.