Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 31:
Market mood sours on the last trading day of October as investors prepare for the key central bank meetings and high-tier data releases later in the week. The US Dollar Index builds on Friday's gains and holds in positive territory near 1110.00, US stock index futures post modest losses and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays calm above 4%. Eurostat will release the advanced estimate of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and October inflation data on Monday. Later in the day, ISM Chicago's PMI and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Texas Manufacturing Survey will be watched closely by market participants.
Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that the NBS Manufacturing PMI and Non-Manufacturing PMI both fell into contraction territory in October, arriving at 49.2 and 48.7 respectively. In addition to the disappointing PMI data, ongoing coronavirus-related lockdowns and restrictions across numerous cities in China forced investors to seek refuge with the Shanghai Composite losing nearly 1% on the day. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its interest rate decision. Despite the negative shift witnessed in risk mood, AUD/USD trades in a narrow channel slightly above 0.6400.
EUR/USD failed to reclaim parity on Friday and started the new week in a relatively calm manner. As of writing, the pair was moving sideways at around 0.9950.
GBP/USD registered gains for the third straight week and went into a consolidation phase near 1.1600 early Monday. The Bank of England will announce its policy decisions later in the week and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will unveil the fiscal plan on November 17.
Following the Bank of Japan's decision to keep the policy setting unchanged on Friday, USD/JPY gained more than 100 pips on Friday. The pair fluctuates in a relatively tight range near 148.00 heading into the European session on Monday.
Gold suffered heavy losses on Friday as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield snapped a three-day losing streak and reclaimed 4%. XAU/USD consolidates its losses at around $1,640 on Monday.
Bitcoin struggled to make a decisive move in either direction over the weekend but managed to end the week above the key $20,000 level. Ethereum gained more than 15% last week and turned quiet above $1,500 early Monday while awaiting the next significant catalyst.
EUR/USD keeps range around 0.9950 ahead of Eurozone GDP, inflation
EUR/USD stays on the defensive around 0.9950 after mixed German Retail Sales failed to impress. The US dollar regains the upside traction amid higher Treasury yields and a cautious market mood. All eyes remain on the Eurozone preliminary GDP and inflation data.
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.1600 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is posting small losses at around 1.1600 in early European trading hours. The US dollar is seeing fresh demand, as investors turn cautious, with a critical Fed and BOE week ahead. The market's confidence in the UK's new government could offer support to the pair.
Gold eyes seventh monthly loss around $1,650 as hawkish Fed bets propel DXY
Gold price drops for the third consecutive day after reversing from 21-DMA. Friday's US inflation numbers propel Fed bets but hints for December's move will be crucial for XAU/USD buyers to trace.
This a near-perfect opportunity to short Terra's LUNA Classic price to $0.000176
LUNA Classic price has been at the mercy of sellers for quite some time, but that changed on October 30. As buyers stepped up, LUNC exploded higher, but the gains were undone.
The Week Ahead: Fed, BOE, US NFP, BP, Rolls-Royce results
Fed rate meeting: There is unlikely to be too many surprises this week when the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the Fed Funds rate by another 75bps, following on from three similar moves in June, July and September.