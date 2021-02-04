Forex Today: Higher yields boost dollar, melt gold as US stimulus, BOE's Super Thursday eyed

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 4:
US Treasury yields continue their upward march amid hopes for a large US stimulus package, carrying the dollar higher and commodities lower. The effect of vaccine news and upbeat US data is fading ahead of the BOE's rate decision and US jobless claims.
Stimulus: Democrats have taken another step to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package via a fast track. Talks with moderates from both parties continue and the final program could be lower. Prospects of higher debt issuance and a booming economy have been prompting a sell-off in bonds, raising their yields.
Elevated returns on US government debt have pushed the dollar higher, with EUR/USD nearing 1.20 and GBP/USD dipping under 1.36. Gold has been on the back foot, nearing $1,800.
The American economy is doing well according to the latest figures. ADP's jobs report showed a robust increase in jobs while the ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index exceeded estimates as well. Both serve as hints toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls figures. Weekly jobless claims are set to drop for a third consecutive week.
See Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Do rising claims augur job losses in January?
US stock markets are relatively stable after a few days of rallies. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet regulators to discuss the frenzy around the "Reddit stocks" such as GameStop. See Gamestop (GME) fades the rebound as SEC digs into social media fraud
The Bank of England is set to leave its policy unchanged and publish its Monetary Policy Report on "Super Thursday." Governor Andrew Bailey will likely comment on the BOE's review of negative interest rates, the outlook for the economy and Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The UK inoculated 10 million of its citizens.
See BOE Preview: Bailey set to abandon negative rates, injecting sterling with new energy
The EU is set to receive immunization doses from AstraZeneca over the weekend, allowing it to reignite its vaccination campaign. Mario Draghi, the former President of the European Central Bank, was given the mandate to try to form a new government.
Data coming from Israel, the world's leader in the field, show a significant drop in hospitalizations and severe disease among the over 60s, who were prioritized with the jabs.
Cryptocurrencies have been extending their gains above $38,000 and Ehtereum topping $1,600. Dogecoin is also of high interest.
Dogecoin is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heads towards 1.2000 as US dollar rebounds with yields
EUR/USD heads towards 1.20 as the US dollar rebounds with Treasury yields. Recent US data signals strengthening economic recovery and drives Treasury yields higher. European vaccine worries also undermine the sentiment around the euro.
GBP/USD in two-week lows around 1.3600 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD stands on a slippery ground near 1.3600 while heading into the London open. The cable drops to two-week lows as traders brace for BOE’s Super Thursday. The US dollar’s latest uptick amid cautious mood also adds to the weight on the spot.
Gold closes in on $1,800, two-week lows
Gold looks to test $1800, extending losses for the third straight session. The yellow metal has been declining following its early week failures to cross the 21-day SMA. January’s “double top” formation adds to the upside filters.
Uniswap is on the verge of an 18% upswing to new all-time highs
Uniswap price is breaking out of a bullish consolidation pattern, hinting at new all-time highs. UNI bulls ignore the bearish indications provided by on-chain metrics. FOMO seems to kick in as the token hints at an 18% surge despite the 320% year-to-date gains.
US Dollar Index takes out 11-month bearish trendline
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, has pierced the trendline falling from March 2020 highs, validating the reversal higher signaled by the inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) breakout confirmed on Feb. 1.