Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break

- After one of the biggest cryptocurrency pumps in history, Dogecoin plummeted down by 70%.
- The digital asset has been trading sideways in a tightening range which is about to burst.
- There are two key levels to watch for a massive breakout or breakdown.
Dogecoin’s volatility has dropped significantly over the past 48 hours and the digital asset has been trading inside a tightening range which is on the verge of a massive explosion within the next 24 hours.
Dogecoin price can jump or die within 24 hours
On the 1-hour chart the Bollinger Bands have squeezed significantly and have formed an extremely tight range between $0.0312 and $0.0334. These are the two key levels that investors need to watch out for.
DOGE/USD 1-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart seems to give the upper hand to the bulls as it shows very weak resistance above $0.032. A breakout above $0.0334 can quickly push Dogecoin price towards $0.037, which is the next most significant resistance level according to the IOMAP model.
DOGE IOMAP chart
However, the IOMAP chart also shows that only one crucial support area is there for the bulls between $0.031 and $0.032 which coincides with the lower Bollinger Band. Losing this massive support point with 8.34 billion DOGE in volume will push the digital asset down to $0.027.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOT primed for a 15% downswing after flashing a sell signal
Polkadot has experienced a massive upsurge in price as well as market value. DOT is now a $17.9 billion project and currently in the fourth spot after displacing Ripple (XRP).
SushiSwap is on fire as on-chain metrics stay strongly bullish
SushiSwap has managed to rise from a ridiculed token to a darling in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and the cryptocurrency market at large. The token is trading at new all-time highs after entering a price discovery mode since November 4.
UMA price explodes by 270% to new all-time highs while technicals show it could rise even higher
UMA was trading as low as $11.2 on February 2 before a massive price explosion towards $44 in less than three days. A few positive announcements and whales going into a buying spree have helped the digital asset surge to new highs.
Aave whales go into buying spree sending prices beyond the moon
Aave price has seen a parabolic rally since early November 2020 and shows no signs of exhaustion. At the time of writing, AAVE has generated over 16x gains in 90 days and indicates that more is yet to come.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.