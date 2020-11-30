Forex Today: Gold melts, dollar declines, Brexit and OPEC headlines eyed

Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 30:
A busy week kicks off with stocks, gold, and the dollar all edging lower together as November draws to an end. Fresh Brexit optimism is supporting the pound while oil is struggling with OPEC+ disagreements. Vaccine developments and data releases are eyed.
Gold has been extending its downtrend decline after cracking below $1,800 last week. Cascading stops and optimism about a coronavirus vaccine seem to be pushing the precious metal lower. End-of-month flows may trigger high volatility.
The dollar is on the back foot alongside falling US Treasury yields. EUR/USD is standing out by nearing 1.20 German and Spanish inflation figures are due out during the day. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, will speak later in the day.
Brexit: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab expressed optimism about reaching a deal, pending a compromise from Brussels on fisheries. He added that both sides have made progress on other topics such as competition and state aid. GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.3350. Talks continue in London.
Vaccine: The UK regulator may approve vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna as early as this week. The American FDA may do so late next week.
US COVID-19 cases and deaths have dipped from the highs, but the data may be skewed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Hospitalizations have hit a new high above 93,000.
US Pending Home Sales are set to show strength in the housing sector. Investors are eyeing November's Nonfarm Payrolls due on Friday.
WTI Crude Oil has dropped below $45 ahead of the virtual OPEC+ virtual meeting. At the time of writing, there is no agreement on further cuts as some countries want an easing in output restrictions.
Chinese Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Index both beat estimates, showing strength in the world's second-largest economy.
Cryptocurrencies have been extending their recovery after tumbling down late last week. Bitcoin is changing hands at around $18,500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.1991, holds on to daily gains
EUR/USD has hit a three-month high near 1.2000 as the dollar falls with bond yields. German data missed expectations, contracting 0.3% YoY. Demand for the greenback remains scarce. Vaccine developments could introduce some noise.
GBP/USD advances amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, buoyed by upbeat comments on Brexit from UK Foreign Secretary Raab. British authorities may approve Pfizer's covid vaccine during the week. The dollar is down alongside yields.
XAU/USD turns south after rejection at 21-HMA, $1750 in sight
Gold’s recovery from four-month lows of $1765 lost legs at the bearish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1784 in the European session.
A few hours away from Ethereum 2.0 launch, here is everything you need to know
The Ethereum network came to life five years ago. Since that time, the project conceived as the world's computer has grown into the second-largest blockchain with tens of thousands of applications built on top of it.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!