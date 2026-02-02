Forex Today: Gold and Silver selloff continue to start new week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, February 2:

Gold and Silver start the new week under heavy selling pressure after suffering huge losses on Friday. The US economic calendar will feature the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report for January later in the day and investors will keep a close eye on comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers.

US Dollar Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.16% -0.15% 0.31% -0.34% -0.23% -0.74% -0.18% EUR -0.16% -0.31% 0.18% -0.50% -0.37% -0.90% -0.34% GBP 0.15% 0.31% 0.15% -0.19% -0.08% -0.59% -0.03% JPY -0.31% -0.18% -0.15% -0.65% -0.54% -1.03% -0.49% CAD 0.34% 0.50% 0.19% 0.65% -0.01% -0.38% 0.16% AUD 0.23% 0.37% 0.08% 0.54% 0.01% -0.53% 0.05% NZD 0.74% 0.90% 0.59% 1.03% 0.38% 0.53% 0.56% CHF 0.18% 0.34% 0.03% 0.49% -0.16% -0.05% -0.56% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he nominated Kevin Warsh, who served as a Fed Governor from 2006 to 2011, as the new chair of the Fed. With the immediate reaction, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals, with the USD Index rising more than 1% on the day. In turn, Gold and Silver, which have been benefiting from the uncertainty surrounding the Fed policy outlook under the new chair, declined sharply. Gold (XAU/USD) lost nearly 9% on a daily basis, while Silver (XAG/USD) fell more than 25%. Early Monday, XAU/USD trades below $4,600, losing more than 6%, and XAG/USD is down about 10% near $77.

After ending the volatile week marginally higher, the USD Index holds steady above 97.00 in the European morning on Monday. Later in the week, investors will pay close attention to employment-related data releases from the US.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce monetary policy decisions in the Asian session on Tuesday. Markets expect the RBA to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.85% from 3.6%. After losing more than 1% on Friday, AUD/USD extended its slide in the early Asian session on Monday before finding support. At the time of press, AUD/USD was trading marginally lower on the day, near 0.6950.

EUR/USD turned south on broad USD strength on Friday and lost 1%. The pair stays relatively quiet in the European morning on Monday and fluctuates at around 1.1850.

USD/JPY climbed to a fresh weekly high above 155.50 to start the week but lost its traction. As of writing, USD/JPY was trading virtually unchanged on the day near 155.00.

GBP/USD struggles to stage a rebound following Friday's sharp decline and moves sideways below 1.3700 to begin the European session.