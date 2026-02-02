Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD gauges temporary support above $70 at the start of US NFP week

Silver price (XAG/USD) trades cautiously at around $80 during the Asian trading session at the start of the week, slightly above the fresh four-week low of $73.33 posted on Friday. The white metal strives to regain ground after last week’s mayhem, in which it lost over 30% of its value from the lifetime highs of $121.66, triggered due to a strong US Dollar (USD), profit-booking after a stalwart rally, and expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.

Technically higher US Dollar makes the Silver price an unfavorable risk-reward bet for investors.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near its weekly high of 97.33.

The Greenback attracted significant bids on Friday after the White House nominated former Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Kevin Warsh as the successor of current Chairman Jerome Powell. Market experts believe that Warsh’s selection would not dampen Fed’s independence, which was highly anticipated, following comments from United States (US) President Donald Trump several times that new Chairman will deliver more interest rate cuts.

Fed’s newly appointed Chairman Kevin Warsh is known for supporting a strong US Dollar while doing his job previously at the US central bank, indicating that monetary conditions could remain tight going forward.

This week, investors will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for January, which will drive market expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.

Silver technical analysis

In the daily chart, XAG/USD trades at $81.38. Price holds above the rising 50-day EMA at $79.50, maintaining the medium-term uptrend. The average’s upward slope supports the broader bias. RSI at 44 (neutral) reflects cooled momentum after an overbought stretch. A sustained hold above the average could keep buyers engaged, while a close beneath it would expose downside.

With price anchored above the 50-day EMA, pullbacks would meet initial demand near that dynamic support. RSI below 50 caps upside near term; a rebound through the midline would improve impulse. If momentum stabilizes, bulls could attempt to extend the recovery, while failure to re-accelerate would keep trade contained.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)