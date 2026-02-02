Silver: Sharp decline amidst market shifts – MUFG

Silver prices experienced a historic drop of nearly 30% as markets reacted to the leadership of Kevin Warsh at the Federal Reserve. The report, authored by Michael Wan, Senior Currency Analyst at MUFG, notes that this decline was part of a broader trend affecting various commodities, including Gold and Copper. The analysis suggests that while the Dollar strengthens, Asian currencies may see some support moving forward.

Historic drop in silver prices

"In particular, silver prices fell sharply by close to 30% in a move for the history books, while gold, copper and several other commodities also fell meaningfully."

"Whether he can coalesce his Fed colleagues both into doing so and also other key beliefs such as reducing the size of the Fed's balance sheet remains to be seen."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)