Forex Today: Focus on Jackson Hole and the coronavirus Delta variant

What you need to know on Wednesday, August 25:
The greenback edged lower for a second consecutive day, as the market mood remained positive. Stocks gains were modest, as investors become cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium and whatever US Federal Reserve chief Powell has to say about the future of monetary policy. The timing for tapering is in the eye of the storm and Powell may disappoint investors.
Commodity-linked currencies were the best performers, advancing the most against the greenback, helped by stable gold prices and firmer crude oil prices. AUD/USD trades around 0.7250, while USD/CAD stands at 1.2590. On the other hand, spot gold closed at $1,805 a troy ounce, while WTI settled at $ 67.60 a barrel.
The EUR/USD pair struggles around 1.1750, while GBP/USD and USD/JPY ended the day unchanged.
US Treasury yields were up, with that on the 10-year note nearing 1.30% at the end of the day.
The coronavirus Delta variant weighs on the market’s sentiment. The number of cases in Israel skyrocketed, while the UK reported over 30K new coronavirus contagions and 174 new deaths, with the number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending 13 August at the highest level since late March. The situation is also worsening in the US.
Dogecoin price prepares for 30% crash that pushes DOGE to $0.22
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD higher in range at around 1.1750
The EUR/USD pair has ticked higher on Tuesday, slowly grinding higher amid a better market mood. Investors cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium and Fed Powell’s words.
GBP/USD holding on to higher ground but below a critical Fibonacci level
The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3747 but was unable to hold on to gains beyond a Fibonacci resistance level at 1.3730. The pair advanced amid a better market mood backed by diminished chances of US Federal Reserve tapering.
XAU/USD consolidates above $1,800, markets await technical breakout
After rising to its strongest level since August 5 at $1,809.59 in the early trading hours of the American session on Tuesday, good lost its bullish momentum and not looks to close the day flat around $1,805.
Dogecoin price prepares for 30% crash that pushes DOGE to $0.22
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE is heading after losing crucial support.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
US Durable Goods Orders figures for July are projected to have dropped in July. Expectations may be low as the drop in consumer confidence came only in August, After several days of dollar strength, an upbeat US figure could trigger a correction.