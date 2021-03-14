Forex Today: Fiscal stimulus and yields provide support to the greenback

What you need to know on Monday, March 15:
The American dollar eased heading into the weekly close against most major rivals, although retained its dominant strength. US Treasury yields provided support to the greenback, reaching fresh one-year highs. The bond market volatility is expected to continue leading the way this week.
Wall Street closed mixed on Friday, with the DJIA and the S&P reaching all-time highs, but the Nasdaq falling amid the persistent sell-off in the tech sector.
Vaccine rollout and fiscal stimulus lift hopes for a sooner economic comeback in the US.
The main event this week is the US Federal Reserve Monetary Policy meeting. The central bank is expected to announce its decision next Wednesday, although it’s widely anticipated to remain on hold.
The greenback finished the week with gains only against safe-haven CHF and JPY. High-yielding rivals posted modest gains, with commodity-linked currencies doing better than European ones.
Gold closed the week with gains at $1.726,50 a troy ounce, but crude oil prices were little changed, with WTI at $ 65.50 a barrel.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC hunts for support above $60,000 while declines teas
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, stabilizing as US yields are off their highs and the market mood is marginally better. US Consumer Sentiment data is awaited.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment
The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.
Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance
The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. The crypto market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.