Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 22:
After having closed modestly higher on Wednesday, the US Dollar Index turned south and declined below 104.00 early Thursday amid an improving market mood. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays below 3.7% and US stock index futures post small daily gains. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the final estimate of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. The US economic docket will also feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index for November.
On Wednesday, the data from the US revealed that Existing Home Sales declined by 7.7% on a monthly basis in November. Additionally, the one-year consumer inflation rate expectation of the Conference Board's Consumer Sentiment Survey dropped to 6.7% in December from 7.1%. Wall Street's main indexes gained traction and made it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength in the second half of the day.
Supported by the selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, EUR/USD climbed toward 1.0650 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. In its latest monthly report, Germany's finance ministry said that it expects the economic activity in Germany to remain subdued during the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2023.
GBP/USD edged modestly lower toward 1.2100 in the early European morning on Thursday. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 1.9% in the third quarter, missing the market expectation for an expansion of 2.4%.
Following the sharp decline witnessed on Tuesday, USD/JPY managed to register small daily gains on Wednesday but struggles to extend its recovery on Thursday. At the time of press, USD/JPY was trading in negative territory at around 132.00. The data from Japan showed earlier in the day that the Leading Economic Index edged slightly higher to 98.6 in October from 98.2 in September.
With the 10-year US T-bond yield fluctuating in a tight range on Wednesday, Gold price struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. CAU/USD continues to trade flat on the day slightly above $1,810 early Thursday.
On Wednesday, the data from Canada revealed that the annual Consumer Price Index declined to 6.8% in November from 6.9% in October. USD/CAD showed no reaction to the inflation report on Wednesday but started to edge lower early Thursday, falling below 1.3600 in the European morning.
Bitcoin continues to move sideways slightly below $17,000 and Ethereum stays quiet at around $1,200 as trading action in the crypto market remains subdued.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
