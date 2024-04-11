Forex Today: Eyes on ECB policy announcements following CPI-inspired USD rally

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, April 11:

The US Dollar (USD) registered impressive gains against its rivals following the strong inflation data on Wednesday. The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce monetary policy decisions after the conclusion of the April meeting on Thursday and the US economic docket will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data alongside the Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for March.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the US rose 3.5% on a yearly basis in March, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. This reading followed the 3.2% increase recorded in February and came in above the market expectation of 3.4%. On a monthly basis, the CPI and the core CPI both rose 0.4%.

The USD Index surged higher and reached its strongest level since November above 105.00, rising over 1% on the day. Later in the day, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's March meeting showed that policymakers expressed general uncertainty about the persistence of elevated inflation and indicated that recent data did not increase their confidence in inflation trending sustainably towards the 2% target. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield advanced beyond 4.5% and major equity indexes in the US lost around 1%.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.88% 0.67% 0.60% 0.74% 0.92% 0.34% 1.17% EUR -0.88% -0.19% -0.28% -0.13% 0.06% -0.53% 0.33% GBP -0.69% 0.20% -0.08% 0.07% 0.24% -0.33% 0.50% CAD -0.60% 0.28% 0.08% 0.15% 0.32% -0.25% 0.57% AUD -0.75% 0.13% -0.06% -0.15% 0.18% -0.41% 0.43% JPY -0.92% -0.05% -0.23% -0.33% -0.17% -0.56% 0.27% NZD -0.34% 0.52% 0.34% 0.25% 0.40% 0.57% 0.81% CHF -1.20% -0.33% -0.50% -0.59% -0.45% -0.28% -0.86% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The ECB is widely anticipated to leave key rates unchanged. Following the policy announcements, ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak on the policy outlook and respond to questions from the press. EUR/USD lost more than 1% on Wednesday and was last seen trading slightly below 1.0750.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) maintained the policy rate at 5% as expected on Wednesday. In the post-meeting press conference, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said that a June rate cut was "within the realm of possibilities." USD/CAD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its highest level since November above 1.3700. The pair stays in a consolidation phase slightly below this level in the European morning on Thursday.

USD/JPY broke out of its three-week-old range and rose to a fresh multi-decade high above 153.00. The pair fluctuates in a tight channel above this level in the early European session.

GBP/USD extended its slide after dropping below 1.2600 and lost over 1% on Wednesday. The pair holds steady slightly below 1.2550 to start the European session.

Gold staged a deep correction on Wednesday and declined below $2,320. XAU/USD edged slightly higher during the Asian trading hours and was last seen trading in positive territory near $2,340.