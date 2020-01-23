Forex Today: ECB announced strategic review, dollar firmer

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 24th:
- Continued concerns about the coronavirus spreading beyond China maintain financial markets in risk-off mode. The dollar benefited from the negative sentiment, particularly against high-yielding assets. Save-havens, on the other hand, were sharply up.
- The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh 2020 low of 1.1035, weighed by risk aversion and the ECB Monetary Policy´s outcome. President Lagarde announced a strategic review on inflation policy, the first in over two decades, meant to determine whether the current definition of price stability is still appropriate.
- GBP/USD eased on the back of the dollar’s strength but held above 1.3100. Brexit meant to happen by month-end, focus on the future relationship between the two economies.
- Australian employment data gave the Aussie a limited boost at the beginning of the day, but risk-off and discouraging employment sub-components sent it down against the USD.
- Crude oil prices edged lower, amid fears the OPEC+ won’t extend cuts. Prices recovered some ground after the EIA report showed a decline in US stockpiles.
- Gold surged toward 1,570, ending the day with gains, although still within familiar levels.
- Cryptocurrencies continued to retreat, BTC/USD closed at 8,330.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles at 1.1050 on ECB, virus outbreak
The EUR/USD pair settled at its lowest for this 2020 after the European Central Bank announced a strategic review on inflation policy. Chinese coronavirus spreading abroad.
AUD/USD challenging weekly lows
The Aussie remains on the back-foot as the economy lost full-time jobs in December, while risk-aversion adds to the bearish case. Speculation mounts on an RBA rate cut next February.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bears force critical
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,400 (-3.40%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, as markets bears break critical $8500 price mark, allowing for a wave of further downside pressure.
XAU/USD bulls challenging 1573 resistance level
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After rejecting the 1600 figure earlier in January, the metal has been consolidating near the $1560 per troy ounce.
USD/JPY falls to fresh lows, correcting on WHO statement
USD/JPY has tumbled to print fresh lows since failing on the 110 handle, scoring 109.26 and meeting the 200-moving average on the four-hour chart.