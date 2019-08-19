Forex today: dull start to the week amid same old, same old

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 20th:
- Trading was dull, despite the market didn’t lack relevant headlines, all of them, same old, same old. Once again, Trump tweeted about the US economy doing even better if the Fed cuts 100 basis points. Later in the day, Boston Fed’s Rosengren said he does not see a lot of need to take action on monetary policy.
- Boris Johnson said he was confident he could renegotiate the deal and that the EU will remove the Irish backstop, saying it’s not viable. Irish PM Varadkar, on the other hand, reiterated that the deal is not to be reopened.
- China fixed the YUAN at a stronger level, although the market didn’t react to it either.
- Equities advanced, mostly led by tech-related shares, after US Commerce Department granted an extension to Huawei to deal with US companies.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends the day with losses in the 1.1070 area
The shared currency suffered once again from dismal local data, with EU inflation falling into negative ground in July. Dollar up amid a better market mood, but recovery fragile.
GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. Opposition leader Corbyn calls for a no-confidence motion against the government.
USD/JPY: holding on to modest gains
Japanese exports to China declined by 9.3% YoY in July. USD/JPY consolidating a few pis below a critical Fibonacci resistance.
Spot gold ending over 1% lower on the day, traders await Fed's Powell
On a less risk-off market, spot gold ended on Wall Street lower by -1.19% around $1,495 having travelled between a high of $1,513.26 and a low of $1,493.39.
Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra
Cryptocurrencies have been advancing once again, with Bitcoin topping $10,500, Ethereum clawing its way back above $200, and Ripple extending its gains.