Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 21:
The market mood remains somber on the final trading day of the week, keeping the buoyant tone intact around the US dollar across the board. Asian markets track the overnight weakness in Wall Street stocks. The S&P 500 futures drop nearly 0.40%, as investors stay cautious amid surging US Treasury yields and looming recession fears. An unexpected drop in the US weekly Jobless Claims data and hawkish Fed commentary reinforced expectations that the central bank will be aggressive in hiking interest rates, which negated the impact of strong corporate earnings.
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said that ongoing rate increases will be required, as “inflation is too high, it must come down and we will keep at it until the job is done.” Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that they are not done with raising its short-term interest rate target amid very high levels of inflation, adding that “the interest rate will be above 4% by the end of 2022.”
The UK political developments also keep investors on tenterhooks. UK PM Liz Truss resigned as leader of the governing Conservative Party and said a new party leader and Prime Minister would be selected next week. So far, no MPs have publicly confirmed they are running, but names including former chancellor Rishi Sunak and the leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, have been touted. Nominations will close at 2 pm on Monday and candidates are expected to have the backing of at least 100 MPs to run.
Amidst UK political chaos, disappointing Retail Sales data and rising US yields, GBP/USD is trading close to weekly lows below 1.1200 in early European hours. The benchmark 10-year US rates has surpassed the 4.25% level for the first time since 2008, helping dollar bulls regain upside traction. In light of this, USD/JPY is refreshing 32-year highs near 150.50, warranting caution for a likely Japanese intervention, as jawboning by the authorities continues. The BOJ once again conducted a bond-buying operation this Friday to defend its yield curve target (YCC).
EUR/USD is under pressure below 0.9800, largely in its familiar range so far this week. The upside attempts appear limited by the dollar and yields strength. Germany’s Bundesbank monthly report could offer some trading incentives, in an otherwise data-light docket on both sides of the Atlantic.
Meanwhile, the commodity currencies incurred sizeable losses amid firmer yields and a risk-averse market environment. AUD/USD is losing 0.27% on the day to challenge 0.6250 while NZD/USD is down 0.50% to mid-0.5600s. USD/CAD is advancing to near 1.3800, as WTI drops towards the $84 mark amid broad US dollar strength.
Gold remains on track to test the 2022 low at $1,615, as sellers retain control for the third day in a row.
Bitcoin price is threatening the $19,000 threshold after Thursday’s tepid recovery while Ethereum maintains its range play below $1,300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 0.9800 as dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 0.9800, recovering ground in early European trading. The US dollar bulls take a breather, as Treasury yields stabilize at higher levels. Markets stay risk-averse amid a data-light docket. Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1200 amid dismal UK data, politics
GBP/USD is bouncing back above 1.1200, as the US dollar pares gains amid retreating Treasury yields and a risk-off mood. Investors assess the disappointing UK Retail Sales disappointed and the BOE rate hike expectations, in the face of looming political uncertainty.
Gold renews monthly low near $1,620 as yields propel DXY
Gold takes offers to renew intraday low near $1,620 amid the initial hour of Friday’s European session. In doing so, the bullion price remains inside a bearish chart formation while approaching the yearly low marked in September.
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
SNAP stock tanks 27% after hours after social media platform refuses to provide Q4 guidance
Snap (SNAP), the social media app once beloved by advertisers for its tween and teen audience, collapsed 27.1% after hours on Thursday after missing revenue forecasts and refusing to once again provide guidance.