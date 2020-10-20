Forex Today: Dollar retreats on fresh stimulus hopes, Brexit and coronavirus news eyed

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 20:
After a down day on Monday, stocks have stabilized, and the safe-haven dollar retreats on reports that US officials made progress toward a fiscal deal. On Brexit, the UK still demands concessions from the EU. US housing figures and political headlines toward the debate are eyed.
Fiscal stimulus: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have reportedly been narrowing their differences after holding a long call. On the other hand, there are still differences. Moreover, and any bill would have to receive support from Senate Republicans, which are pushing forward their own "skinny" bill.
Pelosi set a deadline for the end of Tuesday, and headlines coming from President Donald Trump, and other officials are set to rock markets. Gold has been flirting with the $1,900 level in anticipation of news on the fiscal front.
Elections: The president continues trailing challenger Joe Biden in opinion polls, three days ahead of the final encounter between the two men. According to RealClearPolitics, the former Vice-President is leading with 8.9%, and models by FiveThirtyEight, and The Economist suggest 90% for Trump to be ousted.
Brexit: The EU and the UK are in contact but have yet to officially resume negotiations. London wants Brussels to announce more concessions before agreeing to intensify the talks. GBP/USD has retreated from the 1.30 level.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to slap restrictions on the Greater Manchester area following a surge in COVID-19 cases and a clash with the local authorities. Wales announced a strict lockdown while London remains under relatively looser rules.
Coronavirus is raging in the old continent with several countries and regions announcing more restrictions. Authorities in Belgium warned of a "tsunami" in cases. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, warned that the recovery could stall. EUR/USD has been mostly responding to US fiscal stimulus news rather than eurozone coronavirus cases.
Vaccine: Moderna said it would present interim results from its Phase 3 immunization trial in November and would later seek approval from the US Food and Drugs Administration. Pfizer is also set to publish results around the same time.
The economic calendar features US Building Permits and Housing Starts. John Williamsn, President of the New York branch of the Federal Reserve, is slated to speak later on.
Oil prices have been stable, with WTI holding just above $40.
Cryptocurrencies have been extending their gradual advance. Bitcoin is consolidating its recent gains above $11,700.
See 2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains on hopes for a US stimulus deal
EUR/USD is edging higher as Democrats and Republicans have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD wobbles around 1.2950 as Brexit drama continues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs as Brexit talks have yet to officially resume after a seesaw of reports. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
Gold fades pullback moves to keep familiar range near $1,900
Gold remains mildly offered around $1900 despite keeping the recovery from Thursday’s low flashed earlier in Asia. Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside. 200-bar SMA, monthly resistance line probe the bulls.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI: Slips below $41.00 inside monthly ascending triangle
WTI remains pressured after stepping back from the resistance line of a short-term triangle. 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filter. A clear break of $42.10 becomes necessary to convince buyers.