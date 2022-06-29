Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 29:
The greenback capitalized on safe-haven flows on Tuesday and the US Dollar Index gained more than 0.5%. Markets remain cautious mid-week and the dollar continues to hold its ground against its major rivals. Business sentiment data from the euro area, German inflation figures and the final revision to the first quarter Gross Domestic Product from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. More importantly, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde and BOE Governor Bailey will speak at the ECB's annual Forum on Central Banking.
The data from the US showed on Tuesday that the consumer sentiment continued to weaken in June with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index dropping to 98.7 from 103.2 in May. Additionally, the survey showed that the one-year consumer inflation rate expectations climbed to 8% from May's revised print of 7.5%. In response, the S&P 500 lost nearly 2%.
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell below 1.0500 in the early European session after having closed deep in negative territory on Tuesday. European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Wednesday that it was very likely for the bank to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in September but this comment failed to help the shared currency find demand. Meanwhile, Reuters reported the bank was evaluating whether to announce the size and the duration of the bond-buying scheme that will be used against fragmentation at its next policy meeting.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 in the European morning. Brexit-related political jitters weigh on the British pound after members of parliament approved the bill allowing ministers to eliminate parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
AUD/USD rose modestly during the Asian trading hours after the data from Australia showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.9% on a monthly basis in May, surpassing the market expectation of 0.4% by a wide margin. With the dollar preserving its strength, however, the pair fell into negative territory below 0.6900.
USD/JPY consolidates its gains above 136.00 after having closed the previous three trading days higher. "Unlike other economies, the Japanese economy has not been much affected by the global inflationary trend so monetary policy will continue to be accommodative," Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said earlier in the day.
Gold continued to push lower and touched its lowest level in nearly two weeks at $1,816. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing nearly 1% early Wednesday, however, XAU/USD's losses remain limited for the time being.
Bitcoin stays on the back foot and closes in on $20,000. Ethereum is falling for the fourth straight day and was last seen losing more than 1% on the day at $1,130.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0500 ahead of German inflation, central bankers
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, undermined by the market anxiety ahead of the key data/events. ECB’s Lagarde failed to recall buyers amid inflation fears, yields remain pressured amid recession risks. Fed’s Powell need to defend the hawkish policy.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 as US dollar firms up
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, erasing gains amid a renewed uptick in the US dollar across the board. Investors remain wary amid looming recession and Brexit worries. Powell and Bailey is due to speak at the Policy Panel at the ECB Forum on Wednesday.
Gold hits two-week low, near $1,815 ahead of central bank speakers
Gold prolonged this week's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and edged lower for the third successive day on Wednesday. The downtick dragged spot prices to a nearly two-week low, around the $1,816-$1,815 region.
Breaking: Bitcoin price at risk after dipping below $20,000
Bitcoin price has retraced nearly 10% over the past three days, going from a high of $22,020 on June 26th to recently hitting a low of $19,890.
