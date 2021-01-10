Forex Today: Dollar leads, despite mounting risk appetite

Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 11:
The greenback advanced on Friday despite a disappointing Nonfarm Payroll report, as job losses spurred speculation that more fiscal stimulus is in the docket. President-elect Joe Biden called for immediate further fiscal support, including increased direct payments of $ 2,000. The dollar gains were however modest, with major pairs holding within familiar levels.
The EUR is among the weakest, nearing 1.220 against the greenback. Commodity-linked currencies found support in Wall Street, which continued to rally and finished the week near record-highs.
US Treasury yields kept advancing, underpinning USD/JPY, which settled around 104.00, its highest in three weeks. A daily descendant trend line coming from March 2020 provides critical resistance around 104.50.
Coronavirus: The US reported on Friday record new contagions above 300K. The UK health system is already stressed, despite the tough lockdown imposed at the end of December. Immunization through different vaccines seems to be picking up pace, which somehow offsets bad news. Markets still believe that economies will recover through the second half of the year.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC fails to resist again above $41K, key levels to watch – Confluence Detector
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2250 after weak NFP
EUR/USD is rising above 1.2250 after the US reported a loss of 140K jobs, worse than expected. Investors await more details from President-elect Biden about his economic plan. The EU announced more vaccine purchases
GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.36 as the dollar retreats in response to a loss of 140K jobs in the US. The UK approved Moderna's vaccine while London declared a major incident as hospitals are overwhelmed by covid cases.
Gold: Weekly close above 200-DMA offers silver lining after the sell-off
Gold sold-off 2% on Friday, loses $56 on the week. A dead cat bounce towards the horizontal 50-DMA at $1869 cannot be ruled, as the price managed to close the week above the 200-DMA.
Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains.
DXY flirting with the 90.00 level and eyeing the 21DMA
The Dollar Index, a trade-weighted basket of major USD exchange rates (EUR/USD makes up about 50% of the index) and the market’s preferred gauge of USD sentiment, continues to flirt with the 90.00 level.