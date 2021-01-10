Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC fails to resist again above $41K, key levels to watch – Confluence Detector

- BTC bulls are losing conviction after rejection again above $41K.
- Bull-bear tug-of-war likely to extend amid healthy battle lines on either side.
- $38,800 is key support, $41,400 offers stiff resistance.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has turned south, having failed to find acceptance above the $41,000 level once again for the third straight session on Sunday.
Although the no.1 coin doesn’t seem to have topped out as yet, a corrective downside remains in place amid a bunch of healthy resistance levels stacked up.
Let’s see how the world’s most dominant crypto asset is positioned technically.
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the price has slipped back below the $40K barrier, with $38,800 seen as the powerful support. The level is the confluence of the previous day low and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Acceptance below the latter could trigger a sharp drop towards $37,600, which is the pivot point one-day S2.
The next significant cushion for the BTC buyers awaits around $37K, where the pivot point one-month R2 lies.
Alternatively, recapturing the $40K level (Fibonacci 38.2% one-day) is critical to resuming the journey towards the record highs of $41,987.
Further up, $40,400 (Fibonacci 61.8% one-day/ SMA10four-hour) will challenge the bulls’ commitment, as they look to regain the $41K threshold.
Meanwhile, the intersection of the previous day high and Bollinger Band one-day Upper at $41,400 could offer stiff resistance.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin fails to resist again above $41K, key levels to watch
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has turned south, having failed to find acceptance above the $41,000 level once again for the third straight session on Sunday. A corrective downside looks likely amid a bunch of healthy resistance levels stacked up.
Stellar Price Prediction: XLM/USDT primed for a rally towards $10 mark
Stellar Lumens (XLM/USDT) extends the rebound from near $5 into the third straight session on Friday, anticipating additional gains amid a constructive technical outlook, depicted by the 12-hour chart. The coin could eye a massive upswing towards $10.
Monero rejected at higher levels, 200-SMA support holds the key
Monero (XMR/USD) witnessed a quick retracement from nine-day highs of $165.66, holding a major part of the intraday gains so far this Sunday. If the pullback picks up pace, a test of the confluence of 100 and 200-SMAs at $150 cannot be ruled out.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA in bullish consolidation, eyes on $0.40 and beyond
Cardano (ADA/USD) is gathering pace for the next leg higher, having rallied over 11% on Saturday. It hit the highest levels on two days, although remained well below the lift-time highs of $0.3536.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.