Forex Today: Dollar keeps strengthening ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls data

What you need to know on Friday, February 5:
The Bank of England gathered most of the market’s attention this Thursday, as policymakers cooled hopes for soon-to-come negative rates in the UK. The central bank left its monetary policy unchanged, and even hint slower bond-purchasing. The GBP appreciated despite the persistent dollar’s strength, with GBP/USD ending the day with gains in the 1.3660 price zone.
Elsewhere, the greenback outperformed its major rivals. The EUR/USD pair fell to fresh 2021 lows in the 1.1950 region, where it stands ahead of Friday’s opening.
The USD/JPY pair surged to 105.49, nearing November high at 105.67. Commodity-linked currencies posted modest losses, as Wall Street gains prevented them from falling further vs the greenback.
Gold plunged to $ 1,784.90 a troy ounce, its lowest since early December. Crude oil prices resumed their advances, with WTI ending the day near fresh multi-month highs above $56.00 a barrel.
Stocks-frenzy cooled down, but that didn’t prevent Wall Street from rallying. US indexes finished the day with solid gains, with the DJIA flirting with 31,000 and the S&P at 3,860.
Focus shifts to US data, as the country will release the Nonfarm Payroll report.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin on the launchpad to $40,000 as ETH rally loses steam
CCIV Stock Price and News: Churchill Capital Corp IV shares recover some ground, breaking $30
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD unable to retain 0.7600, saved by Wall Street
The AUD/USD pair is down amid the persistent greenback’s demand. Substantial Wall Street’s gains prevented the pair from falling further.
XAU/USD prices looking heavy after slumping below $1800
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are looking heavy midway through US trading hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, spot prices slumped beneath the psychologically important $1800 level and now trade in the $1780s, down more than $40 or just under 2.5% on the day.
XRP breaks out of a crucial pattern and could quickly rise to $0.75 again
On January 30, XRP had a massive pump pushing the digital asset by 85% thanks to the WallStreetBets group and other Pump and Dump groups over Telegram which coordinated a push for the digital asset.
GME selloff picks up steam, shares are down nearly 30%
After closing below $100 on Wednesday, GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares started the trading day relatively quiet on Thursday but came under heavy selling pressure as investors await headlines coming out of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's meeting with regulators.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.