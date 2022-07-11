What you need to take care of on Tuesday, July 12:
The American dollar reached fresh highs against most major rivals, as the week started in risk-off mode. News coming from China spurred the dismal mood, as inflation in the country surged by 2.5% YoY in June, above the market’s expectations. Furthermore, Shanghai officials reported the first case of the coronavirus Omicron sub-variant BA-5, spurring concerns of a new lockdown in the region just a few weeks after the end of a month-long isolation mandate.
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.0040 price zone, its lowest since December 2002. The shared currency is under additional pressure amid an energy crisis. As expected, Russia closed the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance, although Germany fears it would not reopen it.
The GBP/USD pair trades below 1.1900. The UK’s Conservative 1922 Committee announce that nominations to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister will open and close on Tuesday. They would have successive ballots until they reach the final two, which could happen early in the next week. Finally, the results will be announced on September 5.
Global equities fell ahead of earnings reports and US inflation figures.
The Australian dollar weakened against its American rival, with AUD/USD trading near a fresh 2-year low of 0.6713. The greenback advanced against the CAD, but USD/CAD remains within familiar levels and trades around 1.3000.
The USD/JPY pair surged to a fresh multi-year high of 137.74, holding nearby despite volatile action among government bonds. Nevertheless, and despite back and forth, the US yield curve remains inverted, hinting at an upcoming recession.
Gold weakened by the end of the day, now trading at around $1,731.00 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices remained stable, with the barrel of WTI now at $103.65.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades around 0.7630 as risk-off undermines demand
AUD/USD trades near a fresh 2-year low of 0.6713, as demand for the greenback surged in a risk-averse scenario. On the other hand, global indexes settled in the red, weighing on the aussie. Australian NAB’s Business Confidence coming up next.
EUR/USD plummets to a fresh 20-year low sub-1.0050
The EUR/USD pair resumed its decline while heading into the US close, reaching a fresh 20-year low in the 1.0040 price zone. The sour tone of Wall Street reflects looming inflation and growth fears ahead of US inflation data to be out later in the week.
Gold on its way to test $1,700.00
Gold Price consolidates within familiar levels, hovering around the $1,740.00 area. Financial markets started the week in risk-off mode, which resulted in the American dollar edging firmly higher against most major rivals. In the case of XAUUSD, it means limited price action as both are seen as safe-haven assets.
What it will take to get the Solana price out of the gutter
Solana edges near an ascending trendline, a breach could trigger a sellers’ frenzy. SOL auctions at levels last offered in July 2021, as it is amongst the top 10 biggest crypto losers this week. Early evidence to invalidate the bearish trend is a breach above $43.50.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!