Forex Today: Dollar determined ahead of the Fed, Sterling suffers on Brexit fears, cryptos consolidating

Here is what you need to know on Monday, July 29th, European session:
- The US dollar is consolidating its gains at the wake of a busy week that includes the first Fed rate cut since the crisis and the Non-Farm Payrolls. The greenback gained ground after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% annualized in the second quarter.
- GBP/USD has hit new two-year lows as weekend reports suggest Boris Johnson's new government is ramping up preparations for leaving the EU without a deal. The Confederation of British Industry has warned that both the UK and the EU are unready for a hard Brexit.
- The US and China resume face-to-face high-level talks for the first time since early May. The world's largest economies held only telephone conversations so far.
- Speculation about American intervention to weaken the USD has circulated on Friday and White House adviser Larry Kudlow came out to deny them. However, President Donald Trump has left the door open to such moves and kept criticizing other countries' behaviors. The dollar ignores the topic for now.
- Cryptocurrencies are stabilizing after they suffer sharp losses over the weekend. Bitcoin is below $10,000 again.
- WTI oil is stable despite reports that the UK is sending another warship to the Persian Gulf amid growing tensions with Iran.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.
GBP/USD tumbles to new two-year lows on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2350, the lowest since March 2017. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Foreign Secretary Raab said the EU mus move, causing additional fears.
USD/JPY: 108.30/25 is the level to beat for sellers amid risk-off
Following its recent decline on the back of overbought RSI levels, the USD/JPY pair trades near 108.50 so far this Monday. The spot remains pressured amid weaker Asian equities and Treasury yields ahead of trade talks and the FOMC.
Gold prices firm at the start of the week ahead of key risks event clash
Gold prices have rallied and are trading 0.35% higher at $1423 at the time of writing having climbed from a low of 1418 at the start of the week following a futures close of $1,419.30 an ounce and printing a weekly loss of 0.5%.
The FOMC and US Jobs Headline the Week Ahead
There is little doubt that the Fed will ease monetary policy at the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on July 31. We never thought the chances of a 50 bp move were anything but negligible.