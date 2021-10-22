Forex Today: Dollar consolidates Thursday's gains as focus shifts to PMI data, Fedspeak

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 22:
The greenback managed to outperform its rivals on Thursday as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield hit its highest level since early April at 1.706%. The cautiously optimistic market mood, however, seems to be limiting the dollar's gains against its rivals on Friday with the US Dollar Index staying flat around 93.70 after snapping a six-day losing streak. IHS Markit will release the preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for Germany, the euro area, the UK and the US. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering speeches at 1400 GMT and 1500 GMT, respectively.
Macro data: The data from the US showed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 290,000, the lowest reading since March 2020. On a negative note, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index fell to 23.8 in October, missing the market expectation of 25. In the euro area, the Consumer Confidence Indicator dropped to -4.8 in October's advanced reading from -4. On Friday, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that Retail Sales and Retail Sales ex-Fuel decreased by 0.2% and 2.6%, respectively, in September.
Wall Street: Heightened hopes for US lawmakers reaching a deal on US President Biden's spending bill provided a boost to US stocks on Thursday and the S&P 500 notched a new record high of 4,551. US stock index futures are trading mixed in early European session despite reports revealing that the Chinese real-estate giant Evergrange made a payment of $83.5 million on bond interest.
EUR/USD failed to break above 1.1670 in the first half of the week and closed in the negative territory below 1.1650 on Thursday. The pair stays relatively quiet as investors await October PMI figures. European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said that supply bottlenecks could last longer than expected.
Gold is struggling to gather bullish momentum but continues to trade in the upper half of its weekly range above $1,780. XAU/USD could have a difficult time clearing $1,800 unless fueled by falling US T-bond yields.
GBP/USD seems to have lost its footing following the disappointing Retail Sales data early Friday and the pair is posting small daily losses below 1.3800.
Cryptocurrencies: Following the record-setting rally, Bitcoin staged a correction and lost more than 5% on Thursday. Nevertheless, BTC continues to hold above $60,000 ahead of the weekend. Ethereum reversed its direction after coming within a touching distance of its all-time high of $4,385 but looks to regather bullish momentum with buyers defending $4,000.
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1600 after German PMI
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory around mid-1.1600s in the early European session with the dollar struggling to find demand amid the improving market mood. The data from Germany showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a soft pace in October.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3800 on dismal UK data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3800, erasing gains after the UK Retail Sales disappointed with -0.2% MoM in September. The US dollar pullback, Brexit and China Evergrande optimism help put a floor under the currency pair, as traders reassess BOE's rate hike bets. PMIs eyed.
Gold eyes a firm break above $1795 amid growing inflation fears
Gold price reached a four-day high at $1789 in the Asian trades and went on to consolidate the three-day advance all through the day, ending Thursday marginally higher at $1783.
Traders swap Dogecoin for Shiba Inu on rumors of Robinhood listing
Shiba Inu coin reached over a million new traders through its listing on Novadax, Public.com and CoinFLEX. A crypto exchange offered traders "Flip DOGE for SHIB" and exchanged Dogecoins for Shiba Inu tokens.
Earnings continue to impress
Stock markets are marginally lower on Thursday, continuing the trend of choppy trade this week as we await more earnings reports.