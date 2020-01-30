Forex Today: Dollar bends but doesn’t break

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 31st:
- The USD eased against high-yielding rivals but appreciated against commodity-linked currencies. Against safe-haven, the greenback spent most of the day losing ground, recovering ahead of Wall Street’s close after the WTO press conference on the coronavirus.
- US preliminary estimate of Q4 GDP met the market’s expectations with 2.1% but failed to boost dollar’s buying.
- The EUR/USD pair settled at around 1.1030 amid easing demand for the dollar.
- The BOE surprised with a hawkish stance, GBP/USD hit 1.3108. Only 2 MPC voted for a rate cut, against expectations of at least 3. Governor Carney was cautiously optimistic.
- The WTO declared the coronavirus outbreak an international emergency but overall was optimistic about contention, with risk-aversion easing ahead of the close.
- USD/JPY traded as low as 108.57, recovering toward 108.90.
- Gold soared to $ 1,586 a troy ounce shedding some $10 ahead of the close and following WTO presser.
- Crude oil prices fell sharply at the beginning of the day, recovering ahead of the close.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls readying critical $9500 barrier break
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Bitcoin is now being accepted in Zermatt, a municipality in Switzerland at the foot of the Matterhorn known for its ski resort, has started accepting bitcoin for government services.
