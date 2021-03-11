Forex Today: Bond auction triggers relief rally, stimulus passes, focus shifts to ECB

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 11:

Markets are benefiting from a calm US bond auction and the passage of the stimulus. The last offering of debt and jobless claims are eyed stateside while the ECB's decision is critical for the euro. Gold and Bitcoin are holding onto high ground.

Yields: Returns on US debt remain the primary driver of the market mood. Wednesday's ten-year bond auction saw enough demand to push yields lower and the dollar down with it. The upbeat market mood has been carried into Thursday's trade. Another offering is due on Thursday, this time of 30-year Treasuries, linked to mortgages.

Inflation: The Core Consumer Price Index rose by only 1.3% in February, below estimates. It also contributed to calm ahead of next month's inflation report, which will likely be higher due to base effects. Thursday's economic calendar features weekly jobless claims, which have likely declined.

Stimulus: The US House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion covid relief package, which President Joe Biden is set to sign on Friday. The legislation passed on strict party lines, yet the administration is already contemplating an even bigger infrastructure bill, reportedly worth as much as $2.5 trillion.

Gold XAU/USD has been on the rise, changing hands above $1,730 amid the drop in yields.

The European Central Bank is set to leave its policy unchanged and publish new forecasts in its meeting on Thursday. The ECB is grappling with rising returns on European debt, which somewhat contrasts the old continent's sluggish growth prospects. Investors will eye changes to the bank's bond-buying scheme.

Bitcoin has been hovering above $55,000 holding onto its gains as cryptocurrencies benefit from fresh buying.

Hot stocks: GameStop (NYSE: GME) returned to the spotlight by staging a rollercoaster day on Wednesday, leaping above the previous close high only to lose 50% and climb up again. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) debuted on Wall Street and triggered broad interest.

Brexit-related row: The EU and the UK have been quarreling about export of vaccines, in an extension of a row seen earlier in the year. Britain remains ahead of the old continent in immunizing its population.

WTI Crude Oil is trading above $64 despite a significant buildup in inventories. USD/CAD is changing hands above 1.26, but below the highs after the Bank of Canada left its rates unchanged and refrained from hinting at policy changes.