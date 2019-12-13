Forex Today: Big Johnson win sparks Brexit optimism, eyes on US-China trade deal

UK election: PM Johnson’s Conservatives crushed Labour party by a landslide majority, with over 350 seats officially secured. GBP/USD consolidates the upsurge above 1.3450, having reached 19-month highs at 1.3515 after exit polls clearly suggested a Tory win. The majority has left Johnson with a clear Brexit mandate that has sparked renewed Brexit optimism.
The US dollar was heavily offered across the board, mainly driven by the extensive pound rally on Johnson’s victory. Meanwhile, Brexit optimism also benefited the Euro, as EUR/USD hit the highest since August at 1.1200.
US-China trade deal: Mixed headlines on the trade front kept the optimism in check, as Chinese sources and media reported that China leaders haven’t yet accepted the trade deal. Bloomberg quoted some sources, saying that US President Trump signed off a trade deal to avert Dec tariffs after reaching a deal in principle with China. Further, it was also reported that the US will announce a China trade deal on Friday.
The commodity-currencies remain elevated on trade deal hopes, with the Kiwi leading the pack while the anti-risk Yen traded at two-week lows vs. the US dollar, as USD/JPY held above 109.50.
Among related markets, Asian stocks jumped in tandem with S&P 500 futures while Treasury yields traded with moderate gains. Gold remained on the back foot below $ 1470 after gold in GBP terms slumped 2.5%.
Cryptocurrencies consolidating losses heading into the weekend, with Bitcoin trading above $7,200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates Tories massive win-led surge to 19-month tops
The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.3400s. Bulls take a breather amid extremely overbought conditions.
EUR/USD violates key trendline on fading trade tensions and Brexit optimism
The path of least resistance for the EUR looks to be on the higher side. Even so, a minor pullback could be seen if the GBP sees a "sell the fact" pull back on official confirmation of Johnson's victory.
The Brexit election or the great realignment
The list of traditional Labour seats falling to the Conservative, some for the first time, continues to lengthen as the results from the British election pour in. Exit polls immediately predicted a stunning Tory victory with 368 seats and the largest majority since 1987.
Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms
Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism. The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade.
GBP/USD consolidates Tories massive win-led surge to 19-month tops
The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.3400s. Bulls take a breather amid extremely overbought conditions.