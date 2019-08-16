Forex Today: Aussie cheers risk reset; eyes on Treasury yields, US data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 16th:
- The risk sentiment somewhat improved on Friday amid US President Trump’s optimistic comments on trade while upbeat US Retail Sales data offset recession fears.
- Markets ignored a weaker Yuan fix and looming Honk Kong concerns, as Treasury yields and US equity futures recovered. The Asian equities traded mixed, capping the upside in USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY traded firmer above 106.00, as the US dollar held onto its overnight gains, Japan's 10-year yield hit three year low. Gold eased below $ 1520 while oil prices rallied hard amid risk reset.
- The Aussie emerged the strongest while the Swiss Franc was the weakest heading into Europe.
- Brexit: 50 members of the opposition Labour party are ready to join Tory rebels to stop no-deal Brexit. UK FinMin Javid will travel to Berlin to meet the German counterpart Scholz and discuss Brexit deal.
- UK Retail Sales unexpectedly rose 0.2% m/m in July, suggesting that the UK economy is in much better shape than feared. GBP/USD regained 1.2100 while EUR/USD hovered around 1.1100 after ECB Rehn said that the ECB stimulus may beat expectations.
- Cryptocurrencies consolidated after Thursday’s rout. Bitcoin battles 10k mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.11, focus on US-German yield spread
EUR/USD to remain under pressure on dovish ECB expectations and widening of US-German yield differential. US data bettered estimates on Thursday, alleviating recession fears. US yields could rise, strengthening the bid tone around the USD.
GBP/USD: Modestly flat ahead of UK Chancellor’s visit to Berlin
Following its data-backed recovery, the GBP/USD pair trades modestly flat below 1.2100 heading into the London open. Thursday’s UK Retail Sales data provided firm support to the Cable despite UK political uncertainty at home.
USD/JPY off highs, still above 106.00 amid USD strength, risk-on
USD/JPY consolidates the latest uptick above the 106 handle, supported by upbeat US retail sales data-led broad USD strength and improved risk sentiment. Further, the Yen lost ground amid falling Japanese yields and firmer S&P 500 futures.
Gold risks downside amid bearish technical set up, risk-on
Gold prices look vulnerable to further downside risks in Europe, as sellers aim for 100-HMA near $1510 on an hourly rising wedge breakdown. Fundamentally, an improvement in the risk tone is likely to weigh on the safe-haven.
Forex Today: Aussie cheers risk reset; eyes on Treasury yields, US data
The risk sentiment somewhat improved on Friday amid US President Trump’s optimistic comments on trade while upbeat US Retail Sales data offset recession fears. Markets ignored a weaker Yuan fix and looming Honk Kong concerns.