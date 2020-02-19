Foreign inflows into US Treasuries in 2019 hit largest in 7 years

Foreign inflows into US Treasuries in 2019 hit their largest level in seven years, data from the US Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.

Overall foreign inflows rose to $6.696 trillion in December, up about $425 billion from a year earlier.

Japanese and Eurozone investors sought higher-yielding US government debt in a world of negative interest rates and their combined purchases accounted for half of foreign buying of Treasuries last year.

Japanese investors bought $115 billion worth of US Treasuries, while Eurozone investors snapped up more than $100 billion worth of Treasuries.

With coronavirus outbreak and increased fears of Chinese and global growth slowdown, the high-yielding treasuries, especially at the long end of the curve (10-year), could continue to attract haven flows.

As a result, the 10-year yield could fall below the two-year yield, inverting the curve. At press time, the 10-year yield is seen at 1.564% and the two-year yield is trading at 1.42%.



