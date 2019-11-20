FOMC minutes to send firm signal to set the bar high for additional accommodation – TD Securities

The TD Securities Analysts offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve (Fed) October meeting’s minutes due for release at 1900 GMT.

Key Quotes:

“We expect the FOMC minutes from the October meeting to elaborate on the Committee's decision to ease rates while also sending a firm signal to set the bar high for additional accommodation.

We anticipate discussions to touch upon what "material reassessment" of the outlook would lead the FOMC to shift its policy stance. The minutes may also provide further insights into the Framework Review debate.”