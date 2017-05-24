FOMC Minutes to give more insight about the timing of the next hike – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank explain that in the US, the FOMC minutes from the May meeting on Wednesday are due out and will be the key economic release for today’s US session.

Key Quotes

“They minutes may give us more insight into what the FOMC members think about the timing of the next Fed hike and not least quantitative tightening (however, notice that the meeting took place before the weak CPI inflation print for April). The US is also due to release existing home sales.”