FOMC minutes in the limelight – Danske Bank

The minutes from the FOMC meeting in July are due for release in the US and will be the key economic release for today’s session, according to analysts at Danske Bank.

Key Quotes

“Focus will remain on the discussions of the timing of quantitative tightening (we still expect tightening to be announced in September) and any comments on how concerned the Fed is about the low inflation which it now describes as 'below 2%' (previously 'somewhat below 2%').”