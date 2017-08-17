FOMC minutes: Concerned over inflation, but agree on balance sheet normalization – TD Economics

James Marple, Director & Senior Economist at TD Economics, explains that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members noted little change to the economic or labor market outlook, but spent a considerable time pondering the "the softness in inflation" and how to react to it.

Key Quotes

“While most members saw inflation returning to two percent over the medium term, "many...saw some likelihood that inflation might remain below two percent for longer than they currently expected, and several indicated that the risks to the inflation outlook could be tilted to the downside."

“Balancing some of the concern around soft inflation was an opposing perspective that financial conditions had eased despite gradual policy tightening.”

“FOMC members largely agreed to the timing of balance sheet normalization. The minutes noted that: "participants generally agreed that, in light of their current assessment of economic conditions and the outlook, it was appropriate to signal that implementation of the program likely would begin relatively soon, absent significant adverse developments in the economy or in financial markets."

“Key Implications