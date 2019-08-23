FOMC: July minutes give clues on rates, QE – Standard Chartered

Sonia Meskin, US economist at Standard Chartered, suggests that the July FOMC minutes were noncommittal regarding future rate cuts, which Standard Chartered analysts believe is largely due to a relatively quick stabilisation of financial markets following volatility in the first week of August.
Key Quotes
“We note that members who opposed the July rate cut viewed international trade risks as having diminished over the intermeeting period. We believe trade tensions have re-escalated since. We see two more 25bps cuts in 2019.”
“The minutes also included a discussion of money-market dynamics, but no clear guidance on the potential for and timing of a standing repo facility. We believe that the FOMC expects lower rates, the ability to widen the fed funds target rate-interest on excess reserves (FFTR-IOER) band at least once more, and a likely expansion of the balance sheet later this year to help alleviate pressures in the repo and fed funds markets.”
“The minutes laid out three reasons for July’s 25bps rate cut, in the following order:
1. Deceleration in business investment and manufacturing, domestically and globally
2. Prudent risk management, given the limited policy space of foreign authorities
3. Concerns about the inflation outlook and inflation expectations.”
“Importantly for the policy outlook, the minutes validated a pre-emptive approach to monetary policy. Many participants noted that an improved understanding of asset purchases and forward guidance justifies using these tools “more confidently and pre-emptively” in the future. This is consistent with market pricing of a prolonged period of relatively low rates.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leaning lower as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1100, close the weekly lows. Tension is mounting ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's critical speech at Jackson Hole later today.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as Brexit optimism fades, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 off the highs. Thursday's optimism about finding a solution on the Irish backstop issue is fading. UK PM Johnson must now offer details. Fed Powell's speech is eyed.
USD/JPY: Firmer above 106.50 amid risk-on, softer Japanese data
The Japanese Yen remains on the back foot, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish BOJ expectations. USD/JPY, further, benefits from rallying Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures ahead of Fed's Powell speech.
Gold: Flirting with descending triangle support
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1400-$1535 recent upsurge to multi-year tops.
Jackson Hole: The audiences of Chairman Powell
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will be addressing two audiences when he speaks to the high life of global banking and finance at the central bank’s annual end of summer conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.