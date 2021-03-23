FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell testimony before Financial Services Committee – live stream

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering his remarks on the Treasury Department’s and Federal Reserve’s response to the coronavirus crisis before the US House Committee on Financial Services at 1600 GMT on Tuesday, March 23.
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
