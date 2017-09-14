Fitch: U.S. debt ceiling wrangle may have negative rating impact - Reuters

Fitch: U.S. debt ceiling wrangle may have negative rating impact - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
"Another prolonged bout of wrangling over the debt ceiling in the United States could prompt Fitch to review the country’s AAA credit rating with “potentially negative implications”, the agency said on Thursday," as reported by Reuters.
“If we do get back down to the wire, with the debt ceiling not being raised or suspended when the Treasury is running out of money, then we would review the U.S. rating with potentially negative implications,” Edward Parker, a managing director at Fitch Ratings, told Reuters.
