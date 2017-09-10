Fitch: Macro-economic risks in New Zealand remain elevated

Fitch: Macro-economic risks in New Zealand remain elevatedBy Dhwani Mehta
In its publication of the "Peer Review: New Zealand Regional Lenders", the US based ratings agency, Fitch ratings, highlighted the following:
Fitch believes the macro-economic risks in New Zealand remain elevated
Strong house price growth, particularly in Auckland over the previous few years, has increased risk levels in the system
New Zealand household indebtedness remains at historically high levels, and the households' ability to service their loans is susceptible to increases in interest rates and unemployment
