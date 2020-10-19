Fiscal stimulus: White House's Farah express cautious optimism, S&P 500 edges up

White House spokesperson Alyssa Farah has said that she is cautiously optimistic that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and is moving toward a stimulus package. Farah spoke on Fox News.

The S&P 500 Index has turned positive after dipping into the red earlier on.

Pelosi, a Democrat, will hold a call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at around 19:00 GMT. Negotiations for a relief package have received fresh impetus after President Donald Trump said that he wants a deal that is bigger than what Pelosi suggests. Passing any accord depends on Senate Republicans.