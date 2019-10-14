Finnish PM: No time to find a Brexit agreement before EU Council meeting

Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne crossed the wires in the last minutes arguing that there is not enough time in a practical or a legal way to find a Brexit agreement ahead of the European Council meeting on Thursday.

"We need more time, Brexit negotiations with the United Kingdom (UK) need to continue after the European Council meeting," said Rinne.

The British Pound came under renewed selling pressure on these comments and the GBP/USD pair slumped to a session low of 1.2537 before recovering modestly. As of writing, the pair was down 0.63% on the day at 1.2568.