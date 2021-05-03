Fed's Williams: Fed is monitoring asset prices

"There is a greater spirit of optimism about the economy," New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"I don't see a deterioration of lending standards in the housing market."

"The Fed is monitoring asset prices."

"The Fed is focused on making sure the banking system is safe and sound."

"It may take longer for cities to get back to full strength because they rely on office workers."

"A strong economy will put commercial real estate in a generally good place but will have to see how it plays out."

"The Fed is studying central bank digital currencies actively and is not in a race."

Market reaction

These remarks had little to no impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.38% on the day at 90.96.